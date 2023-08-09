Purdue football special teams breakdown: Ben Freehill, Jack Ansell bring big legs

WEST LAFAYETTE — One question mark for Purdue football last spring was at kicker.

The most accurate kicker in Boilermaker history, Mitchell Fineran, graduated and kickoff specialist Chris Van Eekeren transferred to Temple.

Purdue football coaches didn't delve into the transfer portal for a replacement.

So who has the inside track on the kicking duties and other specialist roles?

Here's what we know so far.

Purdue Boilermakers special teams coach Chris Petrilli celebrates with Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Ben Freehill (39) during football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Patience pays off for Purdue football's Ben Freehill

The redshirt senior kicker said during spring camp he wanted to show coaches they didn't need to go looking for a kicker to replace Fineran.

With a big, booming leg, Ben Freehill impressed coaches enough that he's going to get his chance to kick field goals and extra points.

"(Tuesday) I backed up to 52 yards and I just feel really confident in my leg strength and accuracy to put that in," Freehill said.

Freehill began his career at Oklahoma State, going 1-for-2 on extra point tries in 2020. In 2021 with the Boilermakers, he played in six games. Freehill played in four games last season on the kickoff team.

Redshirt freshman Julio Macias kicked off twice last season and redshirt junior Caleb Krockover made his only extra point try, accounting for the only other collegiate experience on the roster. Iain Ramage showed up to a camp in the summer and earned a roster spot.

Purdue football's Australian punter

Jack Ansell is back as Purdue's punter, entrenched in a friendly rivalry with Brendan Cropsey for the role.

Ansell averaged nearly 42 yards per on 55 punts last season, with Cropsey averaging 44 on two kicks. It's Ansell's job, but he's not taking that for granted.

Snapper and holder

Redshirt junior Nick Taylor appears to be in line to long snap. The Indianapolis product out of Lawrence North saw his only collegiate action last year against Indiana State.

Cropsey will likely be the holder for Freehill.

"Nick's been really, really good in the spring and the fall with getting the snaps back there and Brendan has been spot on with his holding and it makes my job really easy when I don't have to worry about those kinds of things," Freehill said.

While media was present early during Tuesday's practice, Purdue coaches had TJ Sheffield and Andrew Sowinski back fielding punts. Sheffield returned his only opportunity last season for 21 yards and Sowinski had a 14-yard return last season in two chances.

"We catch punts and kicks daily," Purdue football coach Ryan Walters said. "We've got a group of guys that are fighting for the majority of the playing time. I feel good about our group."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football special teams breakdown