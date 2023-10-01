Purdue football shows true identity and what it can be in blowout win against Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE − Did it take Purdue football having its back against the wall to find out who the Boilermakers really are?

We’ve seen it in glimpses during the first four games, which generated just one victory.

Coaches have tried to rehash that Purdue is the team we’ve seen sporadically more than the team marred by inconsistency.

Coach Ryan Walters and crew provided the four-quarter performance up until Saturday we’d only heard about, and it resulted in a 44-19 victory over Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“I saw us fighting and fighting together,” Walters said. “We have seen it in spurts. We hadn’t really played complementary football yet. I thought today was a great example of what happens when we play complementary football and guys go out there and really give it their all for four quarters.

“You can see what we’re capable of doing when we’re playing clean. When we’re executing at a high level, we’re communicating at a high level and we’re playing tough and physical.”

What the coaches believe Boilermaker football is, Walters reiterated.

So what’s changed between the first four games and a homecoming butt whippin’ the Boilermakers laid down on the Illini?

Well, for starters, Walters called the defense.

As was the case the past two years while at Illinois, Walters made the calls from the sideline and Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane watched the game from the press box.

Makes sense.

After all, that formula only made Illinois one of the best defenses in the nation last season.

Center and team captain Gus Hartwig is back and in two games since his return, Purdue’s offense has been able to showcase its ground game and Hudson Card has had more time to pick apart secondaries.

“To have him back is big for us,” Card said of Hartwig. “He’s kind of the general up front getting the calls to the O-line and even in protection.”

Speaking of the ground game, Walters, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and running backs coach Lamar Conard have sworn by a trio of backfield mates making the offense uber explosive.

On Saturday, Tyrone Tracy, Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing all rushed for a touchdown and combined for 209 yards on 39 carries.

“Our chemistry, it doesn’t really matter who gets the touches, but today, God willing, we all touched that paint,” said Tracy, who had a career-high 112 rushing yards on 21 carries. “It was definitely a good day.”

Yanni Karlaftis looked like the highly-touted linebacker recruit he was supposed to be, before he missed all but the first game of his senior season in high school, before he redshirted as a true freshman and before he spent last season trying to find a way onto the field.

On Saturday, with OC Brothers out of the lineup, Karlaftis made the most of an opportunity for more playing time and helped bolster a defense that is more what people envisioned when Walters was named Purdue’s head coach.

“I knew my time was going to come and I knew what kind of player I am and my teammates trust me,” Karlaftis said. “I knew sooner or later, if it was last year or if it was this year, whenever it was, I was ready to take my opportunity.”

Now we know what Purdue is capable of.

There’s no going backwards now.

You showed us, Purdue, that you are a team with fight, a team that can punch out an opponent when its legs are weak and weary. The Boilermakers proved that air raid offense is electric, by air and by ground.

Walters showed us why he came to Purdue, with a defense that talked smack and then backed it up by playing fast and physical.

That’s the new expectation because the schedule only gets harder from here, beginning next Saturday at Iowa.

