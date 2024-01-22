Purdue football schedule 2024: Updated list of Boilermakers' opponents, byes, dates
Purdue football on Monday released its updated 2024 college football schedule, finalizing the opponents under second-year coach Ryan Walters.
The biggest change to the 2024 schedule is in regard to Indiana State. Previously, Purdue was scheduled to host the Sycamores on Sept. 7, 2024. That date has since been moved to Saturday, Aug. 31, to avoid a season-opening bye week.
REQUIRED READING: Because Purdue basketball has Zach Edey inside, it's shooting better from outside
Following the season-opener between the Boilermakers and Sycamores (the teams' seventh all-time meeting), Purdue will have the first of two bye weeks before taking on in-state opponent Notre Dame on Sept. 14. Walters and Co. will finish the non-conference slate against Oregon State on Sept. 21, before a nine-game stretch in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers' conference opener will come vs. Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Here's Purdue's full, updated 2024 college football schedule:
Purdue football schedule 2024
REQUIRED READING: Former Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes makes game-sealing interception for Detroit Lions
🚨 SCHEDULE SET 🚨
Can't wait to see you at Ross-Ade Saturday, August 31 for the season opener! #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/yQKtRPm0H6
— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 22, 2024
Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State
Saturday, Sept. 7: Bye
Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame
Saturday, Sept. 21: at Oregon State
Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska*
Saturday, Oct. 5: at Wisconsin*
Saturday, Oct. 12: at Illinois*
Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. Oregon*
Saturday, Oct. 26: Bye
Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern*
Saturday Nov. 9: at Ohio State*
Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Penn State*
Saturday, Nov. 23: at Michigan State*
Saturday, Nov. 30: at Indiana*
* Big Ten game
The schedule includes some tough games, including four opponents (Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State) that had at least 10 wins in 2023.
This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football schedule 2024: Boilermakers' opponents, byes, dates