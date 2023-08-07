Purdue football running back breakdown: A look at the depth behind Devin Mockobee

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue football stumbled into its best running back last season.

Injuries and attrition led Boilermaker fans to the introduction of the Mock Train, a nickname given to Devin Mockobee during his standout high school career at Boonville.

The walk-on was so impressive, Purdue football coach Ryan Walters' first official order of business after his hire was to put the redshirt sophomore on scholarship.

After 968 yards rushing with nine touchdowns along with 32 receptions in 2022, Mockobee will be on opponent's radars this season.

Fortunately, the Boilers have built some depth at the position.

Tyrone Tracy moves into backfield

In high school Tyrone Tracy was a star in the backfield for Decatur Central, but once he arrived to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes, he became a receiver.

Tracy remained a part of the receiving corps when he transferred to Purdue last season, but from a personal statistical standpoint, he produced a disappointing combined 336 rushing and receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

He's now part of what is expected to be a three-player rotation in the backfield.

"I love this coaching staff," Tracy said. "They've had conversations with me basically saying I am going to be used in multiple different ways. I am just excited to see what's going to happen this year."

Slimmed Downing

Last year, Dylan Downing battled a foot injury and averaged just 3.8 yards on 93 carries.

Now Downing has a new look, all the way down to a number change from 38 to 22. The senior shed fat and put on muscle and provides a different dynamic in the backfield from the shiftier and more explosive Mockobee and Tracy.

"Get north and south, make them tackle me and when they get there, deal with them however I please," Downing said to his running style.

Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (22) runs a drill during football practice, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Devin Mockobee's improbable rise

One year ago, Mockobee was an afterthought, a fourth-string walk-on freshman who was never supposed to see significant playing time.

Mockobee is now viewed as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten and has become a favorite among fans.

"In the grand scheme of things, that's what I hoped would happen, but there's still work to do," Mockobee said. "I'm no great superstar by any means."

More backfield firepower

Two names fans might not know, but very well could at some point: Mondrell Dean and Christian Womack.

Dean, a freshman from Charleston, West Virginia, was recruited by running backs coach Lamar Conard with no specific position in mind. Ultimately, he landed in the running backs room.

Last season at Tomball High School in Texas, Womack rushed for 2,111 yards and 26 touchdowns. He's a potential "home run guy" according to Conard.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football running back breakdown: Depth behind Devin Mockobee