How Purdue football rookies fit in with new teams after NFL draft

WEST LAFAYETTE − Five Purdue Boilermakers were selected during the 2023 NFL draft, the most for the program since nine were chosen in the 2004 draft.

Getting drafted is step one.

Now each has to earn their way onto the roster.

Here's how the crop of 2023 NFL rookies from Purdue fit in with their new teams:

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) catches a pass for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 56-0.

Charlie Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Jones in the fourth round with the 131st overall pick. The receiver adds another weapon for one of the league's elite quarterbacks in Joe Burrow.

Adapting to a new environment is nothing out of the ordinary for Jones, who began his college career at Buffalo before transferring to Iowa, then transferring again to Purdue for his sixth and final season of eligibility looking for an opportunity to be a bigger part of an offense and finding it during a year where he was a second-team All-American after leading all FBS schools with 110 receptions.

Now Jones is a member of Cincinnati's receiving corps, already loaded with Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins leading the way. The Bengals also drafted receiver Andrei Iosivas in the sixth round.

Jones also helps his cause as a potential kickoff return man. It's a good landing spot as the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender, having made it to the final game two seasons ago and losing to eventual champion Kansas City in the AFC championship last season.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes the ball during the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 43-37.

Aidan O'Connell

The most accurate passer in Purdue history was taken in the fourth round by the Las Vegas Raiders, four picks after Jones.

Once the eighth quarterback on Purdue's depth chart as a walk-on, O'Connell rose to eventual starter, then got hurt, then came back and returned to the starter role before compiling one of the best careers in Boilermaker history.

For the Raiders, he'll compete for the backup quarterback role behind Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders signed Garoppolo, the former 49ers quarterback, to a three-year, $72.75 million contract in March.

O'Connell's competition for the backup quarterback spot is former Michigan State quarterback Brian Hoyer. The Raiders signed the 37-year-old veteran last week.

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) catches a pass during the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Payne Durham

Purdue's trusted tight end target the past two seasons was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round with the 171st overall pick.

Tampa Bay loses legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who retired in the offseason. The Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick to succeed Brady.

Durham is one of five tight ends currently on Tampa Bay's roster. The Bucs have drafted three tight ends in the past two years after selecting Cade Otton and Ko Kieft last season. Otton had 42 receptions and two touchdowns last season, while Kieft had just seven receptions and one TD.

Purdue cornerback Cory Trice (23) warms up prior to a NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Minnesota Gophers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in West Lafayette.

Cory Trice

Trice somewhat surprisingly dropped to the seventh round before the Steelers nabbed the 6-foot-3 cornerback with the 241st overall pick.

Trice was the second of two Big Ten corners the Steelers drafted after taking Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick. Trice projects as a zone coverage corner in the NFL. In addition to Porter, the Steelers already have one of the league's best cornerbacks in Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) celebrates a stop during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Jalen Graham

The San Francisco 49ers made Graham the fifth Boilermaker drafted near the end of the 2023 event, picking the former Purdue linebacker 255th overall.

The 49ers had the top-ranked defense in the NFL last season. Graham is listed as an outside linebacker. San Francisco already drafted linebacker Dee Winters in the sixth round.

Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco's top two tacklers last season, both return and should occupy the starting linebacker spots. Graham's best bet for making the roster is as a backup or on special teams.

Reese Taylor

After the draft, Taylor reportedly signed as an undrafted free agent with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor was Indiana Mr. Football as a quarterback, then went to Indiana before transferring to Purdue. He began his college career on offense, but ended as a cornerback. His athleticism gives Taylor a chance, but it's unsure where he fits.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: How Purdue football rookies fit in with new teams after NFL draft