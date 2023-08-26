Purdue football receiver breakdown: Depth and talent

WEST LAFAYETTE − The Purdue football receiver room took a devastating blow when transfer Jahmal Edrine suffered a torn ACL during fall camp.

Edrine was expected to be a big-time playmaker in Purdue's air raid offense.

Fortunately for the Boilermakers, receiver is a position coaches feel is not only talented, but deep.

Four contributors from last year's Big Ten West champions return and with an influx of transfers and freshmen expected to help out, Purdue associate head coach Cory Patterson, who coaches receivers, is all smiles.

"The group is pretty deep," Patterson said. "I am just excited to see these guys on game day. ... Right now this offense is so wide open. I don't know if it'll be just one guy catching balls."

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) runs a drill during Purdue football practice, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Guess who's back

TJ Sheffield was named one of five Purdue captains and is the team's most accomplished receiver.

Sheffield has 86 career receptions and nine touchdowns, but his career has been overshadowed by former teammates David Bell and Charlie Jones, who both are now playing in the NFL. Sheffield believes he's ready to emerge as a go-to target.

"I expect myself to have a big season this year," Sheffield said at Big Ten Media Day. "I've been dreaming about this since I was little."

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has battled injuries in his career but can be a deep threat as evidenced two years ago against now Purdue coach Ryan Walters' Illinois defense when he caught three passes for 77 yards.

Deion Burks and Mershawn Rice also are back after combining for 38 receptions and 432 yards last season.

"We're going to get a lot of guys the football. We have a lot of guys who can make it happen," Yaseen said. "We have a lot of experienced dudes with me, Deion, Mershawn, TJ and a lot of others and even some young guys stepping up. We definitely have the capabilities to make some big plays this year and put up a lot of points."

Almost a Beaver

Junior college transfer Jayden Dixon-Veal was set to go to Oregon State. He flipped his commitment in June and ended up at Purdue.

In two seasons at College of San Mateo, Dixon-Veal caught 41 passes for 398 yards.

Expect him to find some sort of role with the offense.

More depth

During the spring, quarterback Hudson Card said if a play broke down, he felt most comfortable heaving in the direction of Elijah Canion.

Canion is a redshirt junior who played the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Auburn and caught a 57-yard touchdown pass against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl.

Andrew Sowinski caught nine passes for 96 yards last season. Freshmen Jaron Tibbs and Zion Steptoe have had impressive moments during camp.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

