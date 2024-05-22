Purdue football to play two Friday night games this season

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue football will kick off on Friday night twice this season.

The Boilermakers will host Oregon at 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 and play at Michigan State at the same start time on Nov. 22, both televised on Fox.

Three of Purdue's four known kickoff times thus far are night games.

The Boilermakers, coming off a 4-8 record in head coach Ryan Walters' first season, travel to Oregon State on Sept. 21 for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff on the CW.

Purdue Pete leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Iowa won 24-3.

Purdue also previously announced its Sept. 14 home game against Notre Dame will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Eight other scheduled Saturday games have not yet had kickoff times announced. Those include: vs. Indiana State, Aug. 31; vs. Nebraska, Sept. 28; at Wisconsin, Oct. 5; at Illinois, Oct. 12; vs. Northwestern, Nov. 2; at Ohio State, Nov. 9; vs. Penn State, Nov. 16; at Indiana, Nov. 30.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football to play two Friday night games this upcoming season