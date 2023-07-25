Purdue football picked to finish sixth in Big Ten West by media

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of Big Ten football media days on Wednesday and Thursday, Cleveland.com conducted its annual preseason football poll, and new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters' Boilermakers aren't seen favorably.

Thirty-seven Big Ten football writers voted, and last year's Big Ten West champion, Purdue, is picked to finish sixth of seven teams in the West division, ahead of only Northwestern.

Wisconsin is the favorite in the West, with Michigan favored in the East. The Wolverines are projected to win the Big Ten championship.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters gives a high five during football practice, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was voted preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean edged Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton by a single point in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Purdue sophomore linebacker Nic Scourton, formerly Nic Caraway before taking the last name of his father, received one Defensive Player of the Year vote. Scourton played in 10 games as a freshman last season on the defensive line and recorded 22 tackles, the most by a Purdue freshman lineman since George Karlaftis in 2019. Scourton also had two sacks.

The full Big Ten East projections: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers and Indiana.

In the West: Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue and Northwestern.

Additionally, Penn State's Beaver Stadium was voted the toughest road environment in the Big Ten.

