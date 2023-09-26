Purdue football offensive coordinator Graham Harrell previews Illinois
The Illini (2-2) visit Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.
The Illini (2-2) visit Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
The Irish had a marquee win in their grasp before a forgettable finish. How they deal with the loss could still impact the College Football Playoff picture.
Baker Mayfield has looked solid through his first two games with the Bucs. The Eagles will provide his biggest challenge yet.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review a conflict-filled week of college football.
The Raiders kicked a field goal but couldn't get the ball right back.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.