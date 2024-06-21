Purdue football legacy OL with NFL bloodline commits to Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Cameron Gorin made the same pledge to Purdue football that once led his father to a memorable career.

The rising Hamilton Southeastern senior announced his commitment to Ryan Walters' program on Thursday. The 6-5, 260-pound three-star prospect chose the Boilermakers over Louisville, among others.

Gorin's father, Brandon, started three seasons at right tackle for Purdue under Joe Tiller. The Muncie native spent nine seasons with five NFL franchises, including two Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots.

Along with his father, Gorin named several former Purdue greats in his announcement on X, including Leroy Keyes, Matt Light, Rosevelt Colvin, Shaun Phillips, Akin Ayodele, Drew Brees and Matt Mitrione.

"I can't wait to continue with the Purdue football legacy and brotherhood with my future teammates," Gorin wrote.

Cameron Gorin became the second offensive line commitment in Purdue's 2025 class, joining Ta'Khyian Whitset of Antioch, Tenn.

Purdue's 2025 class now includes eight commits.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football recruiting: Offensive lineman Cameron Gorin commits