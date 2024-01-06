Purdue football lands third transfer from Georgia as WR De’Nylon Morrissette commits

The Purdue football team is getting another player from the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Friday, wide receiver De'nylon Morrissette announced he would transfer to the Boilermakers. He marks the third UGA player to switch to Purdue after defensive back Nyland Green and edge rusher CJ Madden committed to Ryan Walters.

Morrissette played two seasons at Georgia and totaled 4 catches for 34 yards in 14 games. He attended North Cobb High School in Georgia and was a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football: Georgia WR De’Nylon Morrissette transfer to Boilers