Purdue football lacks focus in 38-17 loss to Wisconsin. Same story, different day

It's been the same story for two decades and, after Friday night's 38-17 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium, the win streak for the Badgers over the Boilermakers is 17.

First-year Purdue football coach Ryan Walters is the eight to coach the Boilermakers, including three interim, since the Boilers were on the winning side.

Walters joins a list that includes Joe Tiller, Danny Hope, Darrell Hazell, Gerad Parker and Jeff Brohm as Purdue head coaches to fall to the Badgers since the day Purdue won in Camp Randall Stadium in 2003.

What we learned

Purdue is not good enough to bury itself in a big hole, especially against Wisconsin.

It's not surprising that Purdue lost to Wisconsin. After all, as mentioned, it has been 20 years since Purdue fans celebrated a victory against the Badgers.

But in the season's first three games, the Boilermakers at least looked competitive against the opposition.

On Friday night, Wisconsin made a mockery of Purdue's defense on three straight drives in the first half, the final one a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:41 before Purdue showed any semblance of a fight.

Credit the Boilermakers for climbing back into it and making the final score respectable, but you also have to discredit how poorly Purdue played at the start.

If the Boilermakers aren't ready to go from the opening kickoff week in and week out, they'll be looking up at a lot of teams in the Big Ten West standings.

At 1-3, Purdue's bowl chances already look dim and the Boilermakers now need a win over Illinois to close out September and probably a win over someone they shouldn't beat.

Key observations

∎ How underutilized was Tyrone Tracy last season? The senior receiver turned running back scored his fifth touchdown of the season and now has a rushing TD in all four games. After transferring from Iowa last season, Tracy never found the end zone in 14 games. The new coaching staff saw Tracy and asked why he wasn't playing running back. Someone knew what they were talking about.

∎ Has Devin Mockobee been demoted? The redshirt sophomore running back officially had zero carries in the first half on Friday. Dylan Downing busted a big run in the first half, while Tracy and quarterback Hudson Card did the heavy lifting in the run game. Mockobee did have a 19-yard run in the third quarter but a week after fumbling three times, he wasn't featured in the backfield. Then, given an opportunity, Mockobee botched it with a lack of football IQ.

What should have been a Mockobee fumble recovery on a play where Card was hit while throwing turned into Mockobee's fourth fumble in the last two games.

∎ The third down defense is downright atrocious right now for Purdue. The Boilermakers will be on the losing end more often than not if the defense can't get off the field. Wisconsin converted on its first eight third down plays. It took a failed third-and-16 late in the first half to end that streak. Even in the event Purdue's offense isn't playing well, it can't get untracked if it can't get onto the field.

