Purdue football kickoff at Virginia Tech delayed due to weather

BLACKSBURG, Virginia − About 30 minutes before Purdue football was scheduled to kick off against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Lane Stadium was evacuated.

Fans were advised to seek shelter in the concourse due to severe weather approaching.

A press box announcement said lightning was in the area and the start of the game will be delayed. Then new kickoff time is 12:15 p.m. EDT.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35.

