Purdue football freshman Dillon Thieneman grabs another national honor

Dillon Thieneman has added another honor for his freshman season as a Purdue safety.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) have named him the national Defensive Freshman Player of the Year.

The Westfield High School alumnus was previously named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press after leading all freshmen nationally in interceptions (6), tackles (106), solo tackles (74) and forced fumbles (2). He's Purdue's first AP All-America defensive back since Rod Woodson (1986).

Thieneman was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second-team (coaches) and third-team (media) All-Big Ten performer, as well as freshman first-team All-American from The Athletic and USA TODAY Big Ten newcomer of the year.

He was a five-time Big Ten freshman of the week.

