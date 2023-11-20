Purdue football expects Hudson Card, Nic Scourton back for Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue football coach Ryan Walters anticipates two of his star players will return after missing Saturday's game at Northwestern.

Quarterback Hudson Card and linebacker Nic Scourton were out for Saturday's 23-15 loss to the Wildcats.

"I would anticipate both of them being available," Walters said Monday. "Which is awesome. We need them."

Card played nearly every snap until he was ruled out at Northwestern.

Scourton, even with missing Saturday's game, leads the Big Ten with eight sacks.

In Scourton's absence, redshirt sophomore Khordae Sydnor recorded his first two sacks of the season.

"I was very impressed with Khordae's production and what he was able to do on Saturday," Walters said.

Purdue saw mixed results at quarterback, alternating redshirt freshman Bennett Meredith, a transfer from Arizona State, and true freshman Ryan Browne.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) hands the ball of to Purdue Boilermakers running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

Meredith started and flipped series with Browne throughout the game, until the final drive when Browne came out for a second consecutive drive.

Meredith finished 5 of 7 for 36 yards. Browne was 12 of 16 for 104 yards and threw two interceptions, including one on the final play with Purdue driving needing a touchdown and two-point conversion to force overtime.

Browne also proved valuable to Purdue's rushing attack, gaining 85 yards on 21 carries.

"I thought Ryan played a little more confident," Walters said. "He adds a little different element with his ability to run and extend plays. We knew going into the game that we were going to have to be able to run the football in order to put points on the board and give us a chance to win.

"I think that also catered to Ryan's strengths."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Scourton, Card expected to return for Purdue football against Indiana