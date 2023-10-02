Purdue football elevates Yanni Karlaftis on depth chart after career game

WEST LAFAYETTE − Yanni Karlaftis took advantage of an opportunity.

With OC Brothers out for last Saturday's win at Illinois, Karlaftis started at inside linebacker.

The result was the best game of the redshirt sophomore's career and a much improved Purdue football defense.

"I was really happy with the way Yanni played and with the way he prepared, so we'll see how this week's practice goes, but Yanni played better than that position has played up to this point," Purdue football coach Ryan Walters said.

Walters expects Brothers to be available Saturday for Purdue's 3:30 game at Iowa.

However, Karlaftis, the former West Lafayette High School standout, is listed ahead of Brothers on this week's depth chart.

Karlaftis played one game as a high school senior, the season opener, before missing the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. He redshirted as a Purdue freshman in 2021, but saw time in four games, and appeared in nine games last season, making four tackles.

On Saturday, Karlaftis had eight tackles and a sack in Purdue's 44-19 victory.

"I knew my time was going to come and I knew what kind of player I am and my teammates trust me," Karlaftis said on Saturday. "I knew sooner or later, if it was last year, if it was this year, whenever it was, I was ready to take my opportunity."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue elevates Yanni Karlaftis on depth chart after career game