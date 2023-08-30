Purdue football defensive coordinator Kevin Kane: Fresno State
Kevin Kane spoke to media members on Wednesday about Purdue’s Week 1 opponent.
Kevin Kane spoke to media members on Wednesday about Purdue’s Week 1 opponent.
Lewis was a frequent target of criticism from Lakers fans and allegedly built a burner account to defend himself on social media.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Underdog? Take the points and the moneyline.
There’s no one sure route to the NFL, but there’s also never been one quite like Australia's Lou Hedley’s.
Townsend has only advanced past the second round two other times in her career.
Andy Behrens grades the final mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where some teams excelled and others fell short.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Here's how to watch the Florida vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
The Cardinals do not look like they're in for a fun year, but there's a better bet on the board.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the AFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to go over all the biggest fantasy headlines from this offseason and preseason for each of the 32 NFL teams. Consider them your fantasy FYIs before heading into your drafts this weekend.
The two-time All-American wrestler was shot during an attempted robbery near Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.
Gregg Berhalter was rehired as the USMNT coach in June after a tumultuous few months with Gio Reyna and his family after the World Cup.
"I'm kind of really trying to move on, but yeah, it definitely took some time."
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the news in a busy week for baseball before starting their team-by-team MLB playoffs preview with the two best teams in the National League: the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Whether or not he pans out, Indianapolis is betting big on Anthony Richardson. The franchise doesn't seem to be doing the same for his top weapon.