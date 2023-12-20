Purdue football coach Ryan Walters: 2024 signing class
Watch as Ryan Walters talks to media members about Purdue's 25-player recruiting class.
Watch as Ryan Walters talks to media members about Purdue's 25-player recruiting class.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
Arizona is still No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2014.
Purdue is now the first Big Ten team in history to grab the No. 1 ranking in three consecutive seasons.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
Barcelona's financially motivated friendly on Thursday in Dallas only highlights the club's unending search for new streams of revenue instead of long-term stability.
The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.
The top 10 recruits in the country are expected to commit to 10 different schools.
The three-year deal includes a mutual option for a fourth year that can total almost $1.5 million
The last regular season episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' is one you don't want to miss. The Chargers RB connects with Matt Harmon and details one the wildest weeks of his NFL career. Ekeler shares his thoughts on the TNF debacle against the Raiders and the subsequent firing of his head coach Brandon Staley and Chargers GM Tom Telesco.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.