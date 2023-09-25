Purdue football coach Ryan Walters previews Illinois
The Boilermakers (1-3) host Illinois (2-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Boilermakers (1-3) host Illinois (2-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Tiger Woods may not be playing any time soon, but his son is working his way up through the golf ranks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Baker Mayfield has looked solid through his first two games with the Bucs. The Eagles will provide his biggest challenge yet.
Fourball, foursomes and singles explained as the Ryder Cup nears.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Patrick Mahomes doesn't understand why Jawaan Taylor continues to be penalized.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Williams and Penix have combined for 34 TDs so far in 2023.
Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 3 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every Sunday result from Week 3!
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
The Bears had a brutal week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. Things got considerably worse on Sunday.
Don't be surprised if you have to spend all your FAB on these waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.