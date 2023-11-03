Purdue football coach Ryan Walters on Michigan scandal: 'They aren't allegations'

WEST LAFAYETTE − Allegations of Michigan's football program stealing opponents' signals have been handled behind closed doors.

During his weekly radio show Thursday, Purdue football coach Ryan Walters came forward publicly on the topic ahead of the Boilermakers' Saturday night game at second-ranked Michigan.

"It's unfortunate," Walters said when radio host Tim Newton inquired about preparations for Michigan based on the allegations. "What's crazy is they aren't allegations. It happened.

"There's video evidence. There's ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games."

Michigan staff member Connor Stalions was recently suspended after allegations that he had a hand in helping the Wolverines steal signals of potential opponents. Stalions purchased tickets to games of Michigan opponents and potential postseason opponents.

Purdue lost to Michigan 43-22 in last year's Big Ten Championship game in the first matchup between the two programs since 2017.

More: Purdue football's Mahamane Moussa, O.C. Brothers likely out for season

Walters said during his Monday press conference Purdue would "plan accordingly."

During Thursday's radio show, Walters provided more details.

"We've had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals and we'll operate different offensively," Walters said. "You might see us in a huddle for the first time this season. So it is what it is, but we're excited to go play and I think it would make for a great story."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters makes his way to the field ahead of the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 44-19.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue's Ryan Walters on Michigan scandal: 'They aren't allegations'