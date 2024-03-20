Purdue football catches Dillon Thieneman by surprise to open spring camp

WEST LAFAYETTE — Dillon Thieneman is rarely surprised by anything that happens on the field.

But Tuesday, as Purdue football spring camp began, the Boilermakers had something special that caught Thieneman completely off guard.

"(Head coach Ryan Walters) started saying some things, he brought me up," Thieneman said after the practice. "I look over, then my parents walk in. I was like, what's going on?"

With that, the newest addition to Mollenkopf Athletic Center's indoor practice field was unveiled.

A banner of Thieneman, signifying his All-American season in 2023 as a freshman safety, was unveiled as his parents and high school football coach at Westfield, Jake Gilbert, watched on.

"You’ve got a freshman from right down the street who stays home and accomplishes what he accomplishes," Walters said. "For him to be a freshman and carry himself the way he does, his legacy will now be etched in Purdue history forever. For him to do that in year one is remarkable. The scary thing is he’s only going to get better."

So, year one is on the back burner.

And, get better, after a season where Thieneman racked up 106 tackles, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries to become Purdue's 50th All-American.

"It's really still the beginning for him," Purdue safeties coach Grant O'Brien said. "It's about where can he take his game next."

It was no surprise to Gilbert, who recently resigned as head coach at Westfield High School to return to his alma mater Wabash College, that Thieneman became a star in major college football.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) runs with the ball during Purdue football practice, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.

Maybe how quickly it happened, but Gilbert said if you would've told him Thieneman would rise this quickly, he'd have believed it.

Gilbert saw the same dedication to the craft as Thieneman became a household name while elevating the Shamrocks football program.

And now, despite only being on campus for one year, Thieneman is the one in his position group leading players two and three years older than he is.

"I think people do view me as a leader," Thieneman said. "I've got to step up into that leadership role."

