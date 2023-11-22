Purdue football captain TJ Sheffield enters transfer portal

WEST LAFAYETTE − One of Purdue football's 2023 captains is entering the transfer portal.

Senior receiver TJ Sheffield announced on social media Wednesday he will be looking to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Sheffield is not practicing with Purdue this week ahead of Saturday's season finale against Indiana.

"I want to thank Purdue for all the opportunities they have given me in my time at West Lafayette," Sheffield wrote. "The last five years have given me both life experiences and a degree, that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"My family has provided me with a healthy support system, always there for me day in and day out. With that, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. I really look forward to where my next opportunity leads me. Thank you Boiler National & to all the coaches who have made an impact on my life."

Sheffield came to Purdue in 2019 as a three-star receiver out of Independence High from Thompson Stations, Tennessee.

In 46 career games, Sheffield has 118 receptions for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns, including 32 catches for 381 yards and two TDs this season, a year he also served as Purdue's primary punt returner. Sheffield's best season came in 2022 when he had career highs of 46 receptions and 480 yards and caught four touchdowns.

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) hurdles Syracuse Orange defensive back Jason Simmons Jr. (14) and Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Mershawn Rice (9) during the NCAA football game, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

