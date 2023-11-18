Purdue football backups QBs can't separate themselves with Hudson Card out

EVANSTON, Ill. — Ryan Walters rode Hudson Card all season. Turns out, the Purdue football coach had to.

Card, who played through injuries for a portion of the season, was injured during last week's win over Minnesota, Walters said.

Still, Walters held out hope Card could gut out another game despite his setbacks.

On Thursday, Purdue learned that was not the case.

Redshirt freshman Bennett Meredith, a transfer from Arizona State, and true freshman Ryan Browne took the snaps all week.

Walters and the offensive staff waited for one player to surge ahead of the other.

Neither did.

When Saturday's game at Northwestern kicked off, the plan was to alternate offensive series between the two and ride the hot hand. At halftime, Purdue trailed 6-0.

Browne engineered both touchdown drives in a 23-15 loss at Ryan Field and carried 21 times for 85 yards.

"With Ryan, we can run a little bit more," Purdue running back Devin Mockobee said. "Bennett sits and he reads and he likes to get the ball out. They're just different, but in the grand scheme of things, the scheme is the scheme so we're just running our plays."

When the game was on the line, Walters went with Browne in a two-minute offense.

It resulted in Purdue getting to the Northwestern 34 before Browne was intercepted on the final play.

Saturday was Browne's first time seeing the field all season. Meredith spelled Card only briefly against Ohio State and Northwestern, throwing a total of four passes.

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Browne was 12 of 16 with two interceptions and Meredith was 5 of 7 for 36 yards. Purdue totaled just 136 passing yards on 23 attempts.

When Walters was asked if Card's injury is a short-term issue, the first-year Boilermaker head coach glanced down at the podium.

"I hope so," he replied.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football QB situation unclear with Hudson Card out