Purdue football anticipates center Josh Kaltenberger returning against Virginia Tech

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue football had one change to its depth chart this week.

But, not really.

That lone change: redshirt junior Caleb Krockover is listed ahead of Ben Freehill as the kickoff specialist.

It's not a huge surprise.

Krockover handled those on five of Purdue's six kickoffs last Saturday against Fresno State and booted four touchbacks while Freehill kicked field goals and extra points.

"Whatever gives us the best chance to be successful in both of those phases," Purdue coach Ryan Walters said Monday.

There's a non change from last week's depth chart that probably seems more promising given how Saturday played out.

Redshirt junior Josh Kaltenberger, who was scheduled to be the starting center after being injured earlier in fall camp, was unable to go.

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Josh Kaltenberger (54) adjusts his helmet during a practice, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Kaltenberger could be ready to go for Saturday's noon kickoff against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium.

"If everything goes according to his rehab, if he stays on schedule, we anticipate him being able to go," yes." Walters said Monday.

Kaltenberger replaced Gus Hartwig for the final three games last season after Hartwig suffered a season-ending injury he's still attempting to come back from.

Redshirt junior Austin Johnson, nicknamed Salsa, who transferred to Purdue from Colorado right before fall camp, started at center against Fresno State.

After a mid-game injury, the Boilermakers slid right guard Jalen Grant to center. Johnson later returned to snapping duties. Purdue's offensive line struggled, especially in short yardage situations, against the Bulldogs with the running game averaging just 3.6 yards per carry.

Thirty-three of Purdue's 109 rushing yards came on Devin Mockobee's 20-yard run and a 13-yard scamper by quarterback Hudson Card.

