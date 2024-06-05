Purdue football adds in-state running back Jaron Thomas to 2025 recruiting class

WEST LAFAYETTE − Lamar Conard dipped into his hometown to find future help.

Purdue football's running backs coach, a native of Elkhart, landed a commitment from Concord's Jaron Thomas.

Fresh off anchoring Concord's seventh-place 400 relay team at Saturday's IHSAA state track and field finals, Thomas, a 2025 running back, verbally committed to the Boilermakers after being offered over the weekend.

Thomas, also a state qualifier in the 100 meters, rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Minutemen last fall.

He is Purdue's second running back commit in the 2025 class and sixth overall.

Concord running back Jaron Thomas (8) runs into the secondary Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, during the Concord vs. John Adams Class 5A-Sectional 11 semifinal football game at School Field in South Bend.

2025 Purdue football recruiting class

∎ Jaron Thomas, running back, Elkhart

∎ Ziaire Stevens, running back, Akron, Ohio

∎ Sawyer Anderson, quarterback, Dallas

∎ Landon Brooke, edge, Muncie

∎ Rashad Jones, edge, Belleville, Mich.

∎ Takhyian Whitset, offensive tackle, Antioch, Tenn.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue lands 2025 in-state running back Jaron Thomas