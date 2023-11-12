Purdue football 49, Minnesota 30: Ryan Walters postgame
Purdue football coach Ryan Walters speaks to the media after the Boilermakers defeated Minnesota 49-30 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Walters said his team could huddle for the first time all season on Saturday.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
