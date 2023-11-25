Purdue football 35, Indiana 31: Ryan Walters postgame
Purdue football coach Ryan Walters talks to the media after the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 35-31 to retain the Old Oaken Bucket.
Purdue football coach Ryan Walters talks to the media after the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 35-31 to retain the Old Oaken Bucket.
Purdue has November mastered. To silence critics, the Boilermakers need to perform in March, too.
Walters said his team could huddle for the first time all season on Saturday.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
One of Boyle's two interceptions against the Dolphins resulted in a pick-6 off a Hail Mary attempt.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
It was true 5-on-5 basketball.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
The supporting cast has completely fallen apart, and fixing it might mean risking a little friction with their star QB.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
The Commanders have allowed 76 points in their last two games.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
The 49ers didn't play with their food on Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.