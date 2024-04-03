Purdue’s first Final Four since 1980 brings back memories of Kentucky native Lee Rose

Purdue basketball is back in the Final Four for the first time in 44 years, which sparks memories of the 1980 Boilermakers, who featured a definite Lexington connection.

The Purdue coach then was the late Lee Rose, the West Irvine native who played for C.M. Newton at Transylvania and later became the Pioneers’ head coach before leaving to lead two different schools to the Final Four, UNC Charlotte in 1977 and Purdue in 1980.

Ironically enough, both Rose teams earned their trips to the national semifinals by winning the Mideast Region in Lexington at Rupp Arena.

“I was a senior in high school and my brother (Mark) was a junior in high school,” Mike Rose, Lee’s son who lives in Charlotte, said Monday of Purdue’s 1980 victories. “The thing I remember is dad was so sick during the Mideast Regionals. When they won the first night, mom wanted him to get rest and I don’t think he slept. He just went in with the coaches and watched film and said you don’t get this opportunity very often. I can remember him working through that.”

Lee Rose had made the trip before. In 1977, he led UNC Charlotte to the Mideast Region title with a 75-68 win over Phil Hubbard and Michigan at Rupp. Michigan had defeated a Detroit team coached by Dick Vitale in the semifinals. Led by Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell, the 49ers lost by two points, 51-49, to Al McGuire and eventual national champion Marquette in the national semifinals in Atlanta.

“That was kind of magical,” Mike Rose said. “Nobody had ever heard of UNC Charlotte. They had ‘Cornbread’ and Chad Kinch, Melvin Watkins, Kevin King and Lew Massey. That was a great team.”

Lee Rose led UNC Charlotte to the Final Four in 1977 and Purdue to the national semifinals in 1980.

Lee Rose’s UNC Charlotte Final Four team from 1977 was honored during a game in 2017. Rose, holding a cane, stood next to the team’s star, Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell.

A year later, Rose became the coach at Purdue. His second team, led by 7-foot center Joe Barry Carroll — along with former Henry Clay star Michael Scearce — was a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Wins over LaSalle 90-82 and No. 3 seed St. John’s 87-72 earned Rose another Lexington trip for the regionals. While No. 1 seed Kentucky lost 55-54 to Duke in one semifinal, Purdue beat Bob Knight and Indiana 76-69 in the second Sweet 16 game.

“Dad went 3-3 against Coach Knight,” Mike Rose said. “They had a great relationship. They had a mutual admiration for each other.”

Behind Carroll’s 26 points, Purdue beat Duke 68-60 in the Mideast finals for Rose’s second Final Four trip in four seasons. Alas, the Boilermakers lost 67-62 to UCLA in Indianapolis. Darrell Griffith and Louisville beat UCLA 59-54 in the title game.

After the Final Four, New York Yankees owner and Tampa resident George Steinbrenner convinced Rose to take over the basketball program at the University of South Florida. Rose produced six winning seasons at USF but failed to make the NCAA Tournament. After that he served as an assistant coach off and on in the NBA from 1986 until retiring in 2008. Rose passed away in Charlotte in 2022 at age 85.

Assistant coach Lee Rose, left, and head coach C.M. Newton, right, posed for a picture before the 1961 Transylvania University basketball season with team captain Jackie Lucas. Rose went on to become the head coach of the Pioneers before moving on to UNC Charlotte, Purdue and South Florida.

“He was a great tactician,” Mike Rose said of his father. “I think if you asked any of his players, guys that went on to coach, I think they’d all tell you that he was a great coach.”

Coaching is in the Rose blood. Mike played football at Indiana and has been assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Charlotte Christian High School for over 20 years. Mark was a pitcher in the New York Yankees organization and does consulting work for the team. Grandson Lee Rose is on the football staff at Wisconsin.

Mike Rose said he would love to see Purdue win it all.

“First of all, Matt Painter is a great guy,” said Rose of the Purdue coach. “He has been super nice to my mother since dad died. I texted him congratulations and he texted me back. I have a lot of admiration for him.

“I think the teams are kind of similar. Dad had Joe Barry Carroll and had Arnette Hallman, who was a great athlete, a 6-10 power forward. Now Purdue’s got the big kid (Zach Edey) and the guards. Similar but not exactly the same. I’m glad Purdue is back. We hope they pull it out.”

Men’s Final Four

Saturday at Glendale, Ariz.

6:09 p.m.: North Carolina State (26-14) vs. Purdue (33-4), TBS

8:49 p.m.: Alabama (25-11) vs. Connecticut (35-3), TBS

