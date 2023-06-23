Purdue finalizes 2023-24 men's basketball schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue finalized its men's basketball schedule, announcing its dates and opponents on Friday morning.

The Boilermakers will have home non-conference games against Samford (Nov. 6), Morehead State (Nov. 10), Xavier as part of the Gavitt Games (Nov. 13), Texas Southern (Nov. 28), Jacksonville (Dec. 21) and Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 29).

As previously reported, Purdue plays Arizona on Dec. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, travels to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational on Nov. 20-22 and will face Alabama on Dec. 9 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Joining Purdue for the Maui Invitational are Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade.

The Big Ten schedule was released in April.

Purdue will play Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin twice each.

The Boilermakers will have single-play road games at Maryland, Nebraska and Ohio State.

Single-opponent matchups at Mackey Arena include Michigan State, Minnesota at Penn State.

Purdue returns all but two contributors from last year's roster: David Jenkins, who exhausted his eligibility, and Brandon Newman, who transferred to Western Kentucky. The Boilermakers, who won the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships last season, added freshman Myles Colvin and Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones, while also incorporating 7-foot-3 Will Berg and athletic wing Cam Heide, both who redshirted last season.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

