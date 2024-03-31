Purdue eliminates Vols from NCAA Tournament

No. 1 seed Purdue (31-4, 17-3 Big Ten) defeated No. 2 seed Tennessee (27-9, 14-4 SEC), 72-66, in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Boilermakers led, 36-34, at halftime. Tennessee led by 11 points during the first-half.

Dalton Knecht totaled 37 points for the Vols, while breaking Ernie Grunfield’s single-game NCAA Tournament scoring record (36) at Tennessee.

Knecht also recorded three rebounds and one assist in his final game for the Vols.

Zakai Zeigler totaled nine points, eight assists and four rebounds for Tennessee.

Josiah-Jordan James recorded eight points and Jordan Gainey finished with six points for the Vols.

Purdue’s Zach Edey scored a game-high 40 points. He also totaled 16 rebounds.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire