Purdue, EIU dates switched on ISU's 2024 football schedule

Jan. 22—Games against Eastern Illinois and Purdue have been swapped on Indiana State's 2024 football schedule.

A university news release Monday stated the EIU and Purdue games were flipped "following conversations with both institutions."

Thus, the Sycamores open the season at Purdue on Aug. 31. The game at Ross-Ade Stadium continues a scheduling deal between the schools through 2026. The two teams last met in 2022, when Purdue won 56-0 at West Lafayette.

On Week 2, ISU plays at Eastern Illinois for a Sept. 7 game as part of a similar scheduling contract that runs through 2026. Last season, EIU beat ISU 27-0 at Memorial Stadium.

2024 ISU schedule — Aug. 31 at Purdue; Sept. 7 at Eastern Illinois; Sept. 14 vs. Dayton; Sept. 28 vs. Houston Christian; Oct. 5 at Youngstown State*; Oct. 12 vs. Murray State*; Oct. 19 at Missouri State*; Oct. 26 vs. Southern Illinois*; Nov. 2 vs. North Dakota*; Nov. 9 at South Dakota*; Nov. 16 vs. Illinois State*; Nov. 24 at Northern Iowa.* (*) Denotes Missouri Valley Football Conference games.