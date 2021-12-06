Purdue earns No. 1 spot in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll for first time

Turns out Duke’s latest of many stints at No. 1 lasted just one week, and the Blue Devils’ first loss of the season cleared the way for a first-timer to headline the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Purdue takes over the top spot, a first for the Boilermakers since USA TODAY began administering the coaches poll for the 1991-92 season. Purdue received all but three of 32 first-place votes thanks to an impressive 8-0 start that includes wins against Florida State and Iowa last week. Baylor, also 8-0, moves up to No. 2 and claimed the remaining first-place nods.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts to a block during the second half against Florida State at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

The Blue Devils slip to No. 3 after dropping a game at then-unranked Ohio State. The Buckeyes move into the poll at No. 22. UCLA is back up to No. 4, and Gonzaga slides to No. 5 after a loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide vault seven positions to No. 9 thanks to that victory against the Zags.

Villanova and Kansas hold steady at No. 6 and 7, respectively. Still unbeaten Arizona climbs three spots to No. 8 and Arkansas rounds out the top 10.

In addition to the Buckeyes, No. 24 LSU and No. 25 Seton Hall join the poll this week.

Brigham Young takes a 10-position fall to No. 23 but is still in after an upset loss to Utah Valley. Memphis, Michigan and St. Bonaventure are the week’s dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball coaches poll: Purdue is No. 1 followed by Baylor