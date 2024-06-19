Purdue divers win synchronized 3-meter event at U.S. Olympic Trials

The state of Indiana was going to have the champion of men’s synchronized 3-meter diving at the U.S. Olympic Trials, irrespective of outcome.

That outcome: Boiler Up.

Gregory Duncan and Tyler Downs, two former Purdue divers, held on in the final round Tuesday night to win by 2.37 points over two from Indiana University, Andrew Capobianco and Quinn Henninger, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Duncan/Downs scored 811.41 points, Capobianco/Henninger 809.04.

Earlier, former IU diver Jessica Parratto qualified for a third Olympics in synchro 10-meter.

The Purdue team led by 20 points before the final round. Then Capobianco and Henninger earned 8.5s and 9s on their final dive – a forward 4½ somersault tuck – for a score of 95.76. Duncan and Downs earned 78.12 on their last dive, or just enough.

Downs edged out four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia to earn a spot in his first Olympics since 2021.

Duncan, 25, of Oakton, Va., and Downs, 20, who has been training in West Lafayette, were fourth at the 2023 World Championships -- less than four points from a bronze medal.

Capobianco, 24, a three-time NCAA champion at IU, won an Olympic silver medal in 2021 with Michael Hixon.

In women’s synchro 10-meter, Parratto and Delaney Schnell scored 607.14 points to 494.13 for runners-up Gabrielle Filzen and Bailee Sturgill.

Parratto, who came out of retirement, teamed with Schnell for silver at the 2021 Olympics and bronze at the 2023 worlds.

This is the third Olympics for Parratto, 29, a native of Dover, N.H. She competed in individual and synchro events in 2016. She is a former NCAA champion for the Hoosiers.

