Purdue defensive end with pass-rushing ability transfers to USC

What does USC need more than anything else? Defensive linemen, especially those who can rush the quarterback.

The Trojans checked that box over the weekend, adding Jack Sullivan from Purdue.

USC’s new sixth-year grad transfer plays edge rusher and was last listed as a 6-5 275-pound player at the defensive line position.

The former Purdue Boilermaker played 14 games in 2022 register 5.5 sacks, 7 TFLs, and 38 tackles.

Leaving West Layfatte for Los Angeles, Sullivan hopes to make a big splash in his final year of college eligibility.

Sullivan played the last four seasons with Purdue, where he accumulated 86 tackles, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble, and 9.5 career sacks.

Sullivan played high school football at Plainfield East High School in Illinois, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1235 overall recruit in the 2018 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus.

The former three-star prospect is the second defensive line addition out of the portal along with Arizona defensive line starter Kyon Barrs. Overall, Sullivan is the tenth transfer pickup along with offensive lineman Michael Tarquin (Florida), running back MarShawn Lloyd (South Carolina), linebacker Mason Cobb (Oklahoma State), receiver Dorian Singer (Arizona), punter Eddie Czaplicki (Arizona State), Barrs (Arizona), cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (Arizona), and linebacker Jamil Muhammad (Georgia State).

I just had a good interview with new #USC DE transfer addition Jack Sullivan. He said he spent a lot of time the last two days with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on his visit, so for all those wondering or speculating about Grinch's status, it seems to be status quo. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) January 9, 2023

