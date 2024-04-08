How Purdue compares to Virginia, which won NCAA Tournament one year after losing to 16 seed

Only about 13 months ago, Purdue endured the kind of disappointment and pain that few in the history of college basketball could truly and fully understand.

As a 1 seed, the Boilermakers entered the 2023 NCAA Tournament as one of a handful of favorites to take home the national championship, led by a proven and experienced coach in Matt Painter and the national player of the year in Zach Edey, a dominant, physical and efficient force at 7-foot-4.

Those dreams, however, vanished in sudden and stunning fashion, with a 63-58 loss to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the tournament.

Purdue became the subject of intense criticism and the butt of biting jokes, with some wondering if this program, for all of its regular-season success, was fundamentally incapable of winning in the crucible of the NCAA Tournament.

From the Boilermakers’ heartbreak, though, came hope.

Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only one other 1 seed had lost to a 16 seed. That team, Virginia, went on to rebound from losing to UMBC in 2018 to winning the NCAA Tournament the following year, in 2019. With a victory Monday night against UConn in the national championship game, Purdue would match them and turn what had been a potential historical anomaly into a trend.

It’s a small sample size, of course, and the fact that the Cavaliers pulled off the remarkable feat doesn’t mean Purdue is destined to do the same. There are, however, striking similarities between the two programs that lend credence to the idea that the Boilermakers could replicate the achievement.

From a more anecdotal standpoint, there are connection: Purdue coach Matt Painter and Virginia coach Tony Bennett have a close relationship, with Bennett texting Painter the night the Boilermakers lost to Fairleigh Dickinson. Kyle Guy, a Lawrence Central graduate and point guard at Virginia from 2016-19, has been in communication with several players on this year’s Purdue team, offering whatever insight he can to some of the few people who endured what he once did.

“He gave me the rundown, you have to block out the noise and just focus on next year,” Purdue guard Braden Smith said this week from the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. “Just hearing that from a guy like that, it made me think that bigger picture in my head. It happens, it’s part of the sport. Look where we’re at now.”

“It just gave us that reassurance that it wasn’t over,” Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis added. “We could do it. They did it. It’s a little bit harder doing something that nobody’s ever done before because you don’t have anything to look at. Just like young kids growing up, if they don’t have a role model to look up to if they don’t have something to achieve or strive for, they’re never going to get there because they don’t have that picture in their mind of what it could be. Kyle and Virginia gave us that picture and we’re chasing it.”

The parallels go beyond that, though. Here’s a look at some of the statistical similarities between Virginia in 2019 and Purdue in 2024:

2019 Virginia vs. 2024 Purdue

Returning production

Virginia : returned four of its top six scorers

Purdue: returned five of its top six scorers

Preseason Coaches Poll ranking

Virginia : No. 5

Purdue: No. 2

Starting point guard from Indiana?

Virginia : Yes (Kyle Guy)

Purdue: Yes (Braden Smith)

Won conference regular season championship?

Virginia : Yes

Purdue: Yes

Conference tournament finish

Virginia: lost in ACC semifinals

Purdue: lost in Big Ten semifinals

KenPom offensive efficiency ranking

Virginia : No. 2

Purdue: No. 3

Previous Final Four appearance

Virginia : 1984

Purdue: 1980

Seed the year after loss to 16 seed

Virginia : 1

Purdue: 1

Record heading into NCAA Tournament

Virginia : 29-3

Purdue: 29-4

