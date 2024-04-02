Purdue center Zach Edey is most Googled college basketball player

It's hard to miss Zach Edey, Purdue's 7-4 center and the reigning national player of the year.

Now there's data that he's the most popular men's college basketball player in the country. According to Oddspedia, Edey was the top-searched player in 30 states.

"At 7 feet 4 inches, the Purdue Boilermakers’ center dominates as both the tallest player in Big Ten history and the nation’s top hoops sensation generating roughly 550,000 searches across the United States over the past 12 months," Oddpedia said. "With titles like Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year under his belt, Edey’s on-court prowess has led Purdue to consecutive Big Ten championships and made them contenders in the NCAA."

Arizona's Caleb Love and Kansas' Hunter Dickinson were the top-searched players in four states each.

Oddspedia compiled the list of the most searched NCAA players using Google Trends and Semrush’s search volume over the past 12 months to get U.S. results.

No. 1 Purdue will take on No. 11 NC State in the Final Four on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET.

