Purdue center Zach Edey discusses idea of playing for Chicago Bulls

As the offseason slowly approaches, the Chicago Bulls need to focus on improving their roster and planning for the future. They supposedly plan on trading Zach LaVine, and they also need to figure out DeMar DeRozan’s impending unrestricted free agency. But on top of all of that, they also need to nail their pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Chicago has the 11th pick in the draft, and they will have a chance to add some nice young talent to the roster next to Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. If they can get the pick right, they could end up vastly raising their ceiling moving forward.

Purdue center Zach Edey, two-time Naismith Award winner, is widely projected to go later in the draft, but he recently responded to a question about potentially playing for the Bulls. He says he is open to the idea.

Nikola Vucevic is the starter in Chicago right now, but the Bulls could definitely use some depth at the center position.

