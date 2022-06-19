Purdue Boilermakers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Purdue Boilermakers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Cam Allen, S Sr.

There are several Boilermakers who could turn into the team’s top player this season – yeah, go ahead and put Aidan O’Connell up here – but Allen is coming off a strong few seasons and should be ready for a huge senior year now that he settled in a physical safety.

The 6-1, 195-pound two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer made 124 tackles, seven interceptions, six broken up passes, and 5.5 tackles for loss with two fumble recoveries over the last three seasons.

Aidan O'Connell, QB Sr.

6-3, 210. 506-740 (68%), 5,729 yards, 43 TD, 17 INT, 1 rushing TD in three seasons. Second Team All-Big Ten.

Jalen Graham, LB Sr.

6-3, 220. 117 tackles, 1 sack, 7.5 TFL, 2 INT, 8 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in three seasons. Possibly the team’s top pro prospect. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Payne Durham, TE Jr.

6-5, 255. 70 catches, 715 yards (10.2 ypc), 13 TD, Two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Branson Deen DT Sr.

6-2, 280. 45 tackles, 4 sacks, 11.5 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Gus Hartwig, C Jr.

6-5, 310. Started right away at center after coming to Purdue as a big recruit for the offensive front. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Milton Wright, WR Sr.

6-3, 195. 99 catches, 1,325 yards (13.4 ypc), 10 TD over the last three seasons.

Cory Trice, CB Sr.

6-3, 215. 71 tackles, 3 INT, 5 broken up passes, 2 TFL in last three seasons as a safety and corner – missed almost all of last year injured.

Mitchell Fineran, PK Sr.

5-11, 185. 28-of-38 field goals, 96-of-97 extra points in two years at Samford, Second Team All-SoCon. Last year, 24-of-29 field goals, 40-of-42 extra points, 112 points at Purdue. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Kydran Jenkins, DE Soph.

6-1, 270. 35 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 TFL, 1 broken up pass

