Purdue Boilermakers come up short in national title game despite Zach Edey's 37 points

The Purdue Boilermakers missed out on its first-ever men's basketball national championship, falling to Connecticut 75-60 Monday night in the title game at State Farm Stadium.

Purdue stayed close and even led briefly in the first half behind 16 points and a couple of energizing blocked shots on defense from the two-time national player of the year, Zach Edey. But UConn pulled away in the second half, their depth, defense and five more 3-pointers than one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation making a big difference.

Purdue came into the game second in the nation in 3-point percentage at 40.6.

Edey finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds. That might have been enough to beat inferior teams, but not the defending national champion Huskies.

What went wrong for Purdue

For Purdue, three team statistics stood out. The Boilermakers were 1 of 7 from 3-point range, they made only 9 of 29 shots as a team outside of Edey's 15 for 25, and one player, Braden Smith, had all eight of Purdue's assists. UConn had 18 assists as a team.

Defensively, UConn had a distinct advantage on defense. The Huskies decided to let Edey get what he could on offense against center Donovan Clingan and try to stop everyone else. It worked to perfection.

"They did a great job of staying home. We were going to go to the well with Zach as much as we could at that point. In a game like this, we had to be able to rebound defensively better, and then we had to have something balance that out. That was threes. They stayed home with us. They did a really good job defensively," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. "We've played against athletes, played against some really good defensive guys this year and in the tournament, but not the collection of defensive players like UConn has.

"We play against somebody, they would have a lock-down defender. These guys are bringing lock-down defenders off the bench. Defense always travels," Painter added.

"They did a great job showing kind of mixing up some defenses, playing some one-on-one," Edey said. "I just gotta player better. This is one of those games where I can't go through stretched where I'm not effective. I had a few of those stretches (Monday), and that was the game."

What happens to Purdue star Zach Edey?

Edey figures to head for the NBA Draft, where various mock drafts have him as high as a lottery pick or all the way down to the last pick of the second round.

The NBA is full of more athletic centers who play more of an outside game, but a team could certainly use a 7-foot-4, 300-pound presence inside who can score, defend, shoot a high field-goal percentage and pass out of the post. Put Edey in a top-quality NBA conditioning program, and the team that picks him could have a very productive player who can contribute right away.

"He's going to be a terrific NBA player," Painter said.

Can Purdue get back to the Final Four?

Painter has fielded one of the nation's best teams the past two years, but to get back to the Final Four in 2025, replacing Edey will be a tall order. Will Berg, a 7-foot-2 center from Sweden who played 14 games this season as a redshirt freshman, could be the center of the future if Purdue doesn't get someone in the transfer portal.

Sharpshooting guard Lance Jones is moving on, but the remaining three starters from a team that used the same starting lineup all season long could return in guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn.

With Painter at the helm running a program that doesn't go heavy on transfers and develops from within, the Boilermakers should at least be contenders in the Big Ten.

"We are just one of the top programs in the country with how dominant we have been," Kaufman-Renn said. "Hopefully our program gets some validation as one of the top contending teams."

"We like our young guys that are coming in next year, so we're excited," Painter said. Purdue has the nation's No. 7-ranked recruiting class from 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports ranks Purdue's class best in the Big Ten and behind Duke, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, North Carolina and Kansas nationally.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What's next for Purdue after NCAA championship loss?