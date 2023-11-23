Purdue has been so big and deep for years, but soon will be No. 1 again for another reason

This is not last year’s Purdue team, and you know what I’m talking about. Can we please stop talking about it? The NCAA tournament thing. Arkansas-Little Rock and North Texas, Saint Peter’s and Fairleigh Dick– nope, not talking about it.

Because Purdue’s different. Still great, still No. 1 in the country actually — or will be, when the polls are released next week after the No. 2 Boilermakers (for now) dispatched three Top-10 teams in three days at the Maui Invitational: No. 10 Gonzaga, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 5 Marquette.

When it becomes official, Purdue will reach No. 1 for the third consecutive season, becoming the first Big Ten team to do it. Nope, that program never did. Whichever Big Ten program you’re thinking about, anyway.

Purdue is still huge, with 7-4 Zach Edey averaging 25.3 points and 13 rebounds against elite competition in Honolulu. Purdue’s still feisty, with Braden Smith of Westfield still jutting and strutting and controlling the action, averaging 12 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals, and shooting 50% from 3-point range. Still the deepest team in the country, with skilled 7-2 Swede Will Berg and explosive 6-8 wing Brian Waddell of Carmel shooting a combined 66.7% relegated in the box score to DNP-too damn deep.

Purdue looks different from seasons past in just one way, but it’s a great way, and No. 11 Gonzaga found out the hard way when the No. 2 Boilers chased down the Zags 73-63 in the opening round. Then it was Tennessee’s turn, 71-67. Then Marquette on Wednesday. Soon the Big Ten will see for itself.

After that, the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Will this Purdue team, which looks different — which is different — look different in late March? Yeah. Go ahead, put this on the record. Screen shot the story. Save it for social media accounts like @FreezingColdTakes to mock all of us, later.

As if.

This is a different roster than 19th-year coach Matt Painter has ever constructed, and he’s had some doozies. What’s changed? Not depth, but take a look at Purdue’s 10th man. Freshman Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian will be in the NBA someday, but first he has some 3-pointers to make for Purdue. He’s shooting 9-for-14 from distance (64..3%), and shooting isn’t even the most remarkable part of his game.

Which means: Here we are. About to discuss what’s different about this 2023-24 Purdue basketball team.

Purdue fifth-year guard Lance Jones is a 6-1, 200-pound defensive menace and roadrunner, getting to the rim when he’s not doing one of those cross-over moves that has defenders disappearing and the crowd whooooo-ing and Jones open for one of his nine 3-pointers.

Purdue hasn’t had a player this fast since Jaden Ivey, and its overall lack of athletic ability was a primary reason for that loss to No. 16 seed FDU in the 2023 NCAA tournament. Painter addressed that with the additions of Jones, a Southern Illinois transfer with 1,571 career points, and Colvin, who might be the best dunker in college basketball. Or it could be Camden Heide, a 6-7 redshirt freshman and circus unto himself who put on shows last season at Mackey Arena during pregame warmups. Heide did it for real against Gonzaga, when he cut from the corner and Smith, attacking the paint, flicked a lob that Heide dunked before getting his face tangled in the net.

Seriously, this guy.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) and guard Myles Colvin (5) celebrate as time expired to defeat the Marquette Golden Eagles 78-75 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Painter was talking about his roster after the Marquette game, telling reporters in Honolulu this team isn’t so different from previous groups — “A lot of the same players,” he was saying, “a little bit more experienced, a little bit better from playing together … but kind of relatively the same” — before going in another direction.

“I think Lance gives us quickness,” he said. “I like Cam Heide's athleticism, Myles Colvin's athleticism. (And) both those guys can make shots.”

More of that would help, for sure. The Boilers shot 32.2% from 3-point range last season (291st in the country) and were 5-for-26 (19.2%) against Fairleigh Dickinson, but this team is off to a 40.8% start (49-for-120) with four players — Colvin, Smith, Jones and Fletcher Loyer — tied for the lead with nine in six games.

We’ve already discussed depth — Purdue brings Mason Gillis, Caleb Furst and Ethan Morton and their combined 128 career starts off the bench — but here we are, nearly 800 words into the story, and just now writing “Fletcher Loyer”? Ridiculous. He scored 27 against Tennessee.

Smith and Loyer were the best freshman backcourt in the country last season, then wore down. Freshmen hit walls but sophomores hit back, especially when backed by this kind of depth, and Smith has improved more than anyone on roster. His play in Maui announced his presence as a probable All-Big Ten pick, with All-America honors not out of the question. Maybe not first team, no, but second or third or honorable mention? Absolutely.

Those are details to be ironed out later, same as Edey’s next postseason hardware collection — “could be a two-time National Player of the Year,” Painter said after Edey went for 28-and-15 against Marquette — because the Big Ten slate starts this week: Friday at Northwestern, Sunday against Iowa at Mackey. The Boilers have been the country’s biggest, deepest and most experienced team for years, but could be exploited athletically.

Those days are gone, kind of like Lance Jones: They’re gone, fast.

Find IndyStar columnist Gregg Doyel on Twitter at @GreggDoyelStar or at www.facebook.com/greggdoyelstar.

