Purdue basketball's Zach Edey finds comedy in Samford social media jump ball saga

WEST LAFAYETTE − Zach Edey is ready for the challenge.

Purdue basketball's season-opening opponent Samford has had a little fun knowing the reigning National Player of the Year, Purdue's 7-foot-4 center Edey, will be at center court for the jump ball.

Through a series of vignettes on social media, Samford coach Bucky McMillan appears to be training 5-foot-7 sophomore guard Dallas Graziani to counter Edey on the opening tip.

Purdue coach Matt Painter has seen Samford's videos the past week. And Edey will be jumping center Monday night in Mackey Arena, against Graziani or whoever else McMillan elects to square off.

Edey can appreciate the humor in it.

"They better send him out there after all the videos they're making," Edey said with a smile after Sunday's practice. "He better do the jump ball."

