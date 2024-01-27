Purdue basketball's seniors have won at every Big Ten arena, except Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey − It was a monumental night for former Purdue basketball guard Vincent Edwards on Feb. 3, 2018.

Edwards, battling an illness, had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists as Purdue held on at Rutgers for its 19th victory in a row.

Hard to believe, but that was Purdue's last win at Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have long been the thorn in the side of Purdue.

"They are super well-coached," Purdue senior Ethan Morton said. "I think coach (Steve) Pikiell is one of the best coaches in our league. He reminds me a lot of (Purdue coach Matt Painter). ...

"He gets his guys to play so hard and really believe in what they're doing. I respect him a lot. He has done a lot with that program from where it was before."

More: Purdue basketball finds edge over opponents with rebounding

Purdue once led the all-time series 8-0.

That was before Rutgers won five of six over the Boilermakers, which Purdue semi avenged with a 70-65 win in last season's Big Ten Tournament.

One more note regarding Jersey Mike's Arena: It's the one Big Ten venue left on the checklist for Purdue's seniors. They've won at every other arena in the conference during their careers.

"You're always looking to put something in front of them for motivation," Painter said. "Obviously trying to win a Big Ten championship, trying to put yourself in the best possible situation for the NCAA tournament. We've done a lot of good things up to this point, but that (never winning at Rutgers) is something they'll know."

Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) and center Zach Edey (15) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue didn't play at Rutgers last season but did lose 65-64 at Mackey Arena on a late 3-pointer. Two years ago at Rutgers, the Boilermakers' short-lived celebration as the No. 1 team in college basketball for the first time in program history was dampened by a halfcourt shot at the buzzer from Ron Harper Jr.

A win at Rutgers would be a nice feather in the cap for a Purdue senior group that has had immense amounts of success throughout their careers.

But it pales in comparing to the big-picture goal.

"That's not the end all, be all," senior Mason Gillis said. "Our goal is to win games day in and day out. Wherever it takes place, it is what it is.

"I'd rather win another Big Ten championship."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

No. 2 Purdue (18-2, 7-2) at Rutgers (10-8, 2-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball aims for first win at Rutgers since 2018