How Purdue basketball's Gicarri Harris can compete in the 2024 Olympics

WEST LAFAYETTE — Canada's Zach Edey won't be the only Purdue basketball tie hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Freshman guard Gicarri Harris owns dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico.

Harris — the son of former Purdue star Glenn Robinson, who was a selection for the 1996 U.S. Olympic men's basketball roster — is one of 20 players invited to training camp this week in Tucson, Ariz., for the Mexico National Team.

Mexico will play games on June 24 and 25 as it attempts to qualify for the FIBA tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the following week. If Mexico is successful in Puerto Rico, it will qualify for the Olympics.

Harris comes to Purdue from Atlanta, where he led Grayson High School to a state championship last season. Harris is the school’s all-time leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals as a senior.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

