How Purdue basketball withstood Alabama's outside shooting to win Zach Edey's homecoming

TORONTO — Zach Edey wasn't going to lose his Canadian homecoming game.

Purdue basketball's unstoppable force scored 35 points and was a perfect 11 of 11 from the free throw line in the fourth-ranked Boilermakers' 92-86 victory over Alabama at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Purdue withstood 19 made 3s by the Crimson Tide and a Mark Sears scoring extravaganza to improve to 9-1 with top-ranked Arizona looming next.

Alabama scored the game's first eight points, aided by a pair of 3-pointers that set the tone for a first half where the Crimson Tide were a scorching 13 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Purdue kept pace, trailing 49-47 at halftime, but every time the Boilermakers closed within a possession, the Crimson Tide had a response.

That remained the case until Mason Gillis' 3 with 11:20 to go gave the Boilermakers their first lead. Braden Smith hit a 3 on the next trip down, surging Purdue from what was a deficit as large as 12.

It was over when

Edey's two free throws put Purdue ahead 89-84 with 1:05 to go.

Sensing Alabama was going to Sears, Lance Jones stepped into a passing lane and intercepted a kickout to Sears.

That seemed to be Alabama's best chance at coming back.

Braden Smith made two free throws with three seconds left to seal the Purdue victory.

Dec 9, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) reacts after making a basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

3 stars

■ Zach Edey, Purdue: Was this the best version of Zach Edey? No. But if 35 points isn't your best, then you're pretty damn good. There aren't many college basketball players in history who were better than Edey is right now.

■ Braden Smith, Purdue: The Boilermaker point guard got brought back down to Earth with a heat check 3-point attempt from well beyond the arc. But before that, he was sparking the Purdue comeback. Smith finished with 27 points and 8 assists.

■ Mark Sears, Alabama: The senior guard couldn't miss in an opening half where he scored 15 points and was 4 of 5 from 3. Sears cooled down in the second half, but only slightly. He finished with 35 points and made eight 3s.

