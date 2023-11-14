Purdue basketball vs. Xavier player ratings: Zach Edey too big, Braden Smith too good

Give this remodeled Xavier team credit. It gave No. 2 Purdue a game Monday night in an amped-up Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers were never really in danger as Zach Edey was too big and Braden Smith was pulling the strings in a 83-71 win over the Musketeers.

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Zach Edey — He did a good job establishing position in the post, but Xavier did a decent job collapsing and surrounding him. Edey still scored eight points (3-of-7 shooting) and grabbed five first-half rebounds with three blocks. That all set the stage for a second half performance worthy of the reigning national player of the year. Edey scored 20 points in the second half, many of the emphatic kind as the Musketeers just had no answer for his size. He finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds and was an impressive 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Rating: 9.5

∎ Trey Kaufman-Renn — A pretty quiet night (one point on a free throw, three rebounds), Kaufman-Renn played only four minutes in the second half, losing playing time to Mason Gillis and Caleb Furst. Rating: 3.0

∎ Fletcher Loyer — Loyer showed a confident shooting stroke, drilling an open jumper early and then adding a deep 3 to give Purdue a 28-21 lead. Later in the first half, he produced back-to-back assists, first a corner 3 to Myles Colvin and then a good entry into Edey for an easy bucket and a 33-24 lead. In the second half, he stole a pass at midcourt and finished it off with lay-up. He was short on all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half, but at least followed one up for an easy layup. He finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Rating: 6.0

∎ Braden Smith — He was absolutely everywhere. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He scored on some nice drive and finishes, plus a few smooth jumpers and was doing great work on the defensive glass. He hit back-to-back jumpers to push Purdue's lead to 55-46 and then sprinted up court to find a wide open Ethan Morton for 3 to get Purdue's lead to 11. Rating: 9.0

∎ Lance Jones — He got off to a good start with a 3 off nice feed from Smith, and an alley-oop dish in transition to Camden Heide. He got another steal and transition assist to Heide and added a nice jumper off a curl for a 19-17 lead. But that was his last field goal. He had some aggressive takes in the second half that led to fouls and free throws. He finished 2-of-8 from the field and had three turnovers. Rating: 5.5

BENCH

∎ Camden Heide — Active again in his five first-half minutes, Heide finished off an alley-oop off a Jones steal and lob and scored in transition again off another Jones steal. There's no question he'll be able to compete physically at this level, it's just a matter of finding him minutes. Rating: 5.5

∎ Mason Gillis — He scored only two points and grabbed two rebounds in 17 minutes and was the preferred option to Kaufman-Renn in the second half. His only basket, an inside bucket off a nice Edey dish with 2:58 left helped slow some brief Xavier momentum. Rating: 5.0

∎ Caleb Furst — Furst had a good recovery block after getting beat on drive midway through the first half, but looked tentative offensively as Xavier's defense sagged off him. He was more aggressive in the second half and drilled a 3 at the top of the key off a pass from Smith to give Purdue a 58-48 lead. He had five points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Rating: 5.5

∎ Ethan Morton — It's weird to see him in such a bit role, but this is a deep Purdue team and Matt Painter wants to see what he was in Heide and Myles Colvin. He hit the only shot he took in his 10 minutes, a 3-pointer off an assist from Smith. Rating: 5.0

∎ Myles Colvin — You knew he could dunk, but did you know he could shoot like this!?! The former Heritage Christian star went 3-for-3 from behind the arc, including a corner 3 in the final seconds of the first half. He's now shooting 7-of-10 from deep this season, and for you math majors, that's 70%. Rating: 7.0

