Purdue basketball vs. Utah State in March Madness TV, streaming, betting odds

Purdue basketball is in the second round of the 2024 NCAA tournament after a 78-50 win over Grambling State in the opening round. The Boilermakers (30-4) will play Utah State in Sunday's second round after the eighth-seeded Aggies beat TCU, 88-72, in Friday's nightcap at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Purdue was led by Zach Edey's 30 points and 21 rebounds. According to the TBS broadcast crew after the game, Edey became just one of three players in the past 50 years to go for 30 points and 20 rebounds in March Madness.

Purdue players to watch: Zach Edey (24.6 points, 12 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots); Braden Smith (12.5 points, 43.9% 3-pointers, 7.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals); Lance Jones (12.1 points, 1.4 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.4 points, 44.8% 3s).

When does Purdue play Utah State in the NCAA Tournament?

2:40 p.m. ET Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is Purdue vs. Utah State on in the NCAA Tournament?

TV: CBS, with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy (analysis), Andy Katz (sideline reporting)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 204 and 967, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball betting odds in March Madness

Purdue is +700 to win the NCAA Tournament. Only UConn (+240) and Houston (+550) have better odds than the Boilermakers.

