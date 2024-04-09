Purdue basketball vs UConn live score, updates, highlights from 2024 national championship game

The road ends here for the Purdue basketball team.

The Boilermakers — who are appearing in just their second national championship game in program history — will look to continue riding their improbable run for the program's first NCAA Tournament title on Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET against top overall seed UConn inside State Farm Stadium.

Monday night's national championship game has several rare and historic matchup storylines. It is the 10th all-time matchup between two 1-seeds going head-to-head with each other while just the second time — and first since Patrick Ewing and Akeem Olajuwon — that two 7-foot centers are starting in the title game in Purdue's Zach Edey and UConn's Donovan Clingan.

In addition, if the Boilermakers can come out on top, Matt Painters' squad will become just the second team to go from losing to a 16 seed in the first round the previous year to national champions since Virginia did it in 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's national championship game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, betting odds, and score updates for Purdue vs. UConn in the national title game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament:

Purdue vs UConn live score updates in national championship game

All times Eastern

First half: UConn 11, Purdue 9

9:30 p.m.: Purdue forces its first turnover of the night and it leads to a media timeout on the floor. Boilermakers trailing the Huskies 11-9 early with 15:04 in the first half. Both teams are shooting 57.1% from the field to begin.

9:27 p.m.: The Edey vs. Clingan show continues as Edey responds to a Clingan dunk with jumper of his own in the paint to tie the game at 9-9.

9:24 p.m.: Zach Edey ties the game at 7-7 at the 17:02 mark of the first half as he connects on the hook shot.

Zach Edey gets his first bucket of the night over Donovan Clingan 💪#MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/MJCrRBlXcB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024

9:23 p.m.: Trey Kaufman-Renn gets the Boilermakers on the board with a jumper inside the paint.

9:22 p.m.: Purdue wins the tip and we are under in the national championship game!

HUSKIES. BOILERMAKERS.



A CHAMPION WILL BE CROWNED TONIGHT 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rZGPzZIsPS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2024

9:18 p.m.: Two minutes away from tipoff in Arizona between UConn and Purdue in NCAA Tournament national championship game

Pregame

9:10 p.m.: Here is Dan Hurley's Starting Five for the national championship game: Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan.

The National Championship 🖐️.



F | Trey Kaufman-Renn

C | Zach Edey

G | Fletcher Loyer

G | Braden Smith

G | Lance Jones pic.twitter.com/TpWzXizkHM — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 9, 2024

9:10 p.m.: Here is Matt Painter's Starting Five for the national championship game: Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Lance Jones, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Zach Edey

9:05 p.m.: It was a heavy UConn selection on the 'March Madness Live' pregame show on TBS as Charles Barkley, Jay Wright, Kenny Smith and Clark Kellogg all picked the Huskies to beat the Boilermakers.

The whole TNT Sports crew sticks with the favorite, taking UConn to beat Purdue in tonight's National Championship Game. 🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/11HR1MpVaD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 9, 2024

8:30 p.m.: UConn coach Dan Hurley told CBS Sports in a pregame interview that he believes Zach Edey is "the best college player" that he has seen play. Read more here on what Hurley had to say about the back-to-back national player of the year.

8:14 p.m.: Former Auburn and NBA forward Charles Barkley said on the March Madness pregame show that in order for the Boilermakers to come out on top tonight, Zach Edey will have to play the entire 40 minutes and stay out of foul trouble.

8:02 p.m.: The Paint Crew, Purdue's official student section, have taken their spot near the court inside State Farm Stadium for Monday night's national championship game.

Zach Edey arrives on the court for pregame warmups — hearing a chorus of boos from UConn fans. pic.twitter.com/HaYhhB37x3 — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) April 9, 2024

4:51 p.m.: Monday night's meeting between Purdue and UConn is the first time two No. 1 seeds will square off in the NCAA Tournament championship game in a non-covid year since 2017.

4:50 p.m.: Fun fact, UConn and Purdue have the most wins in the nation with 36 and 34 respectively. Both teams have not fallen out of the top five in the AP Top 25 poll all season as well.

4:50 p.m.: UConn is appearing in its second straight and sixth overall national championship game. The Huskies have defeated (16) Stetson, (9) Northwestern, (5) San Diego State, (3) Illinois and (4) Alabama to get to Monday's championship game. UConn is 5-0 in each of its last five national championship game appearances.

4:50 p.m.: Purdue is appearing in just its second national championship game. It defeated (16) Grambling State, (8) Utah State, (5) Gonzaga, (2) Tennessee and (11) NC State to get to Monday night's title game.

Drew Brees at Purdue-UConn national championship game

Former Purdue and NFL starting quarterback Drew Brees is at State Farm Stadium for Monday night's national championship game against UConn. He was spotted walking to his seat in a Mason Gillis jersey:

Drew Brees is in the building. He’s rocking a Mason Gillis jersey. pic.twitter.com/AOdQxTNpR0 — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) April 9, 2024

'March Madness Live' crew make predictions for Purdue-UConn

Here's who the 'March Madness Live' crew of Charles Barkley, Jay Wright, Kenny Smith and Clark Kellogg picked in Monday night's national championship game:

Charles Barkley : UConn

Jay Wright: UConn

Kenny Smith: UConn

Clark Kellogg: UConn

Gene Keady has the Purdue "P" sprayed into his hair

Former Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady is once again in attendance to watch the Boilermakers in the NCAA Tournament For Monday's national championship game, Keady had the Purdue "P" sprayed onto the back of his head. Keady, who went 512-270 overall in 25 seasons at in West Lafayette, was the last coach to bring Purdue to the Final Four until his successor, Matt Painter, took the Boilermakers to the final weekend this season.

Gene Keady had a Purdue ‘P’ in his hair. pic.twitter.com/DnBzlVSfiD — Sam King (@samueltking) April 8, 2024

Zach Edey, Purdue arrive to State Farm Stadium

Zach Edey and the Boilermakers have arrived to State Farm Stadium for Monday night's national championship game:

Purdue's Zach Edey looks LOCKED IN 😳 pic.twitter.com/jnRqbV6ZXY — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 8, 2024

What channel is Purdue vs UConn on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Line app | Sling TV

Purdue and UConn will square off in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament on TBS. You can stream the game on the free March Madness Live app or on Sling TV. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will have the call of the Boilermakers vs. the Huskies on TBS.

Purdue vs UConn start time, TV info, location

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV info: TBS

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Purdue and UConn will tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Purdue vs UConn preview

Purdue: The obvious assessment of the No. 1 target for the Boilermakers on Monday starts with two-time national player of the year Zach Edey, who is averaging 28 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. His presence around the rim and inside the paint will determine whether UConn will be able to set the pace and tone, and get the shots, it wants.

UConn: The Huskies are going for their sixth national title and second consecutive. UConn has made the NCAA Tournament look easy, as it has outscored its opponents by 25 points per game. Clingan vs. Edey will be a matchup to watch throughout, but look for Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle and Cam Spencer to be big scorers for the Huskies Monday night.

Purdue vs UConn odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM as of Monday

Spread: UConn (-6.5)

Over/under: 144.5

Moneyline: UConn -275 | Purdue +230

Purdue vs UConn prediction, game picks

Here's the game prediction from the Lafayette Journal & Courier's Purdue beat reporter Sam King:

Play like it did offensively against North Carolina State in the Final Four and Purdue will get run out of the building. Braden Smith won't have a half as bad as he did Saturday night. Maybe ever again. It'll take a near flawless effort from Purdue. But this game was the one it eyed all year. At this point, why not? The pick: Purdue 95, UConn 91.

Purdue vs UConn injury updates

Purdue: None

UConn: None

Purdue vs UConn stats

Purdue

PPG : 82.9

PPG allowed: 68.8

FG% : 48.9%

3PT% : 40.6%

KenPom ranking: 2

UConn

PPG : 81.6

PPG allowed: 63.5

FG% : 49.8%

3PT% : 36%

KenPom ranking: 1

Purdue vs UConn championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM as of Monday

Purdue : +240

UConn: -300

Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results from Purdue's last five games. For the Boilermakers' full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 22 (1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 67 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 (1) Purdue 80, (5) Gonzaga 68 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 31 (1) Purdue 72, (2) Tennessee 66 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, April 6 (1) Purdue 63, (11) NC State 50 (NCAA Tournament) Monday, April 8 vs. (1) UConn (NCAA Tournament)

UConn basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results from UConn's last five games. For the Huskies' full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 22 (1) UConn 91, (16) Stetson 52 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 (1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 30 (1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, April 6 (1) UConn 86, (4) Alabama 72 (NCAA Tournament) Monday, April 8 vs. (1) Purdue (NCAA Tournament)

