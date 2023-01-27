No. 1 Purdue basketball has little time to rest, as another challenge from Michigan State awaits.

The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) held off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday behind a balanced effort. Zach Edey scored 19 points, Fletcher Loyer 17 and Braden Smith 10. Purdue's bench produced 23 points.

The Spartans (14-7, 6-4) edged Iowa 63-61 on Thursday as five MSU players scored from 10 and 12 points. Tyson Walker made the go-ahead basket with 1:24 to go. MSU is 2-3 in true road games, including an 82-69 loss to Indiana last weekend.

'You have certain dates circled':Zach Edey clashes with Hunter Dickinson in Purdue win

Doyel: It'll take a lot more than a flat tire to slow Purdue

Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State history

These teams met less than two weeks ago in East Lansing, and Boilers edged the Spartans 64-63. Michigan State single-covered Zach Edey, and he scored 32 points (yep, half of Purdue's total) and had 17 rebounds. He made the winning layup with 3 seconds to go. Fletcher Loyer added 17 points, most of them in the final 6 minutes, and assisted on Edey's winner. Tyson Walker scored 30, including MSU's last 12, including a go-ahead jumper with 12 seconds to go.

Zach Edey watch

Edey is averaging 21.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game, playing a team-leading 31.4 minutes. He is shooting 61.1% from the field and 73.5% on free throws.

Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State time, TV, radio

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: CBS

Radio: 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, and here.

Purdue basketball schedule

Purdue's lone defeat came at home to Rutgers. The Boilermakers host Penn State on Wednesday visit Indiana on Feb. 4.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Michigan State time, TV, Zach Edey watch