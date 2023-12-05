Purdue basketball vs. Iowa player ratings: Lance Jones heats up, Zach Edey almost perfect

How about that for a response?

After losing to Northwestern and falling from No. 1 to No. 4 in the national rankings, Purdue took it out on Iowa. The Boilermakers (8-1, 1-1) absolutely demolishing the Hawkeyes, 87-68, on Monday night at a bouncing Mackey Arena.

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Owen Freeman (32) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

∎ Zach Edey — He really is just too big. He had SEVEN offensive rebounds in the first half, and those second chances turned into Boilermakers points as Purdue scored 13 second-chance points in the first half. He was dunking everything and when he wasn't scoring, he was sealing off Iowa defenders to allow his teammates clean drives to the rim. He finished with 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting, had 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. He was unguardable. Rating: 10.0

∎ Trey Kaufman-Renn — He's still at his best offensively when Edey is on the bench. At least four of his five field goals came with Edey resting. With Edey went out TKR becomes more aggressive and showcases his post moves and versatility around the rim. He blocked a Tony Perkins dunk attempt (yes, he blocked it) but was called for foul. It was good to see the contest. He finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Rating: 7.5

∎ Fletcher Loyer — A quiet 12 points, he hit two 3s and had an inch-perfect pass for an early Edey slam. He had some drives and finishes in the second half and added three assists. Rating: 6.5

∎ Braden Smith — After a six-turnover outing at Northwestern, Smith played more under control Monday. He had only one turnover, compared to eight assists. And is there a better rebounding guard in the Big Ten for his size? Smith had six boards, clearing five defensive rebounds and pushing Purdue into quick, transition offense. He only scored two points (1-of-4 shooting) but had a team-best +/- of +33 in his 25 minutes. Rating: 8.0

∎ Lance Jones — He scored nine straight Purdue points to open the second half, including throwing the ball of an unsuspecting Payton Sandfort's back on an in-bounds under the basket, then catching the ricochet and scoring. It had a Washington Generals feel to it. He had a season-high 17 points and had his fourth game this season with at least three made 3s. He also had a nice lob to Edey for a late alley-oop. Rating: 8.5

BENCH

∎ Mason Gillis — Mr. Efficient scored 10 first-half points, including his second 3 of the half in the final seconds for a 45-24 Purdue lead. He collided with Edey and tweaked his ankle with 11 minutes left in the game and didn't return. Rating: 6.5

∎ Cam Heide — He had a nice early defensive rebound and nailed a 3-pointer on one of Purdue's many second-chance opportunities. Rating: 5.0

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) high-five during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

∎ Ethan Morton — His best shift of the season since the season opener vs. Samford. He didn't score any points in the first half, but he was making winning plays. He blocked an Iowa 3-pointer that turned into a Loyer 3. He dove on the floor to cause a tie up. He was getting defensive rebounds (3) and provided three assists in the first half, while shutting down Iowa's Payton Sandfort (0-for-3, 0 points in first half). He didn't score (0-for-4) but had four rebounds and five assists in a season-high 25 minutes. Rating: 7.0

∎ Caleb Furst — He didn't have much luck on the offensive end, but Purdue was up by 20+ most of the night and didn't need it. He had five rebounds, including some strong clears on the defensive glass. Rating: 5.0

∎ Myles Colvin — He certainly has the green light. He started off a quick 0-for-3 from 3, then passed up a 3, drove the baseline and jammed for a 42-24 lead. He added a nice take and finish off glass late in the game. Rating: 5.0

∎ Brian Waddell — Checked in for the final minute of this blowout. Rating: N/A

∎ Will Berg — See above. Rating: N/A

Purdue basketball stats vs. Iowa

No. 4 Purdue 87, Iowa 68

IOWA (5-3): Krikke 7-13 2-4 16, McCaffery 1-5 6-8 8, Pa.Sandfort 3-10 0-0 9, Bowen 1-3 0-0 3, Perkins 5-14 2-3 12, Freeman 2-5 2-2 6, Harding 3-7 0-0 7, Dix 1-3 0-0 2, Dembele 0-2 0-0 0, Pr.Sandfort 2-3 0-0 5, Brauns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 12-17 68.

PURDUE (8-1): Kaufman-Renn 5-9 0-2 10, Edey 9-10 7-9 25, Jones 7-11 0-0 17, Loyer 5-10 0-0 12, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Morton 0-4 0-0 0, C.Furst 1-3 0-1 2, Colvin 2-7 0-0 4, Heide 1-3 0-0 3, Gillis 3-4 4-4 12, Berg 0-0 0-0 0, Waddell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 11-16 87.

Halftime—Purdue 45-24. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 6-18 (Pa.Sandfort 3-7, Bowen 1-1, Harding 1-1, Pr.Sandfort 1-2, Dembele 0-1, Krikke 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Dix 0-2, McCaffery 0-2), Purdue 8-25 (Jones 3-6, Gillis 2-3, Loyer 2-4, Heide 1-2, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Smith 0-2, Morton 0-3, Colvin 0-4). Rebounds_Iowa 31 (Krikke 7), Purdue 39 (Edey 12). Assists_Iowa 17 (Pa.Sandfort, Bowen 4), Purdue 24 (Smith 8). Total Fouls_Iowa 16, Purdue 13.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Iowa player ratings: Zach Edey, Lance Jones lead