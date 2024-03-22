Purdue basketball vs Grambling State live score, updates, from 2024 March Madness game

INDIANPOLIS — Yes, we all know what happened last year. Purdue men's basketball is only worried about what happens this years as it tips off the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament Friday night against Grambling State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In 2023 the Boilermakers become just the second No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history to fall in the opening round to a No. 16 seed, losing to Fairleigh Dickinson Purdue is again the top seed in the Midwest Region on a quest to reach its first Final Four since 1980.

You can follow live scoring updates below and follow Lafayette Journal & Courier Purdue beat writer Sam King on X (formally Twitter).

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots as Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) defends during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue vs Grambling State live score updates in NCAA first round

Pregaming

Lance Jones busted out some Purdue customs. pic.twitter.com/RtdRPXWUNY — Sam King (@samueltking) March 21, 2024

